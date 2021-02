ALGIERS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Algeria increased its share of Italy’s gas market to 22% in 2020 from 18% the previous year, the state energy firm Sonatrach said on Wednesday.

Algeria exported 14.8 billion cubic metres to Italy, a 12% rise from 2019, it said in a statement.

The North African OPEC member also exported 9.6 billion cubic metres to Spain, for a market share of 29%. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Kevin Liffey)