ALGIERS, July 7 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday named a new government, with the energy and finance ministers from the previous administration both keeping their jobs, the presidency said.

It said Ramdane Lamamra was appointed as foreign minister, taking over from Sabri Boukadoum. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Hugh Lawson)