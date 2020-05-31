Algeria's annual inflation stayed put at 1.8% in April

ALGIERS, May 31 (Reuters) - Algeria’s annual inflation stood at 1.8% in April, unchanged from February and March, with the cost of most foodstuffs remaining stable, official data showed on Sunday.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index was up by 0.3% in April, the National Statistics Bureau said.

Prices of poultry and fruit rose 0.7% and 9% respectively, while the cost of potatoes fell 14.5%, it said.

Algeria has been trying to reduce imports of goods, including food, as part of a plan to cut spending following a drop in energy earnings, the main source of state finances. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Nick Macfie)