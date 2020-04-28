Market News
April 28, 2020 / 12:19 PM / in 38 minutes

Algeria's annual inflation unchanged in March at 1.8%

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, April 28 (Reuters) - Algeria’s annual inflation stood at 1.8% in March, unchanged from the previous month, as prices for most products stabilised, official data showed on Tuesday.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose by 1.2% in March, according to the National Statistics Bureau.

Prices for manufactured products rose 0.5% while the cost of services stagnated.

Algeria has been implementing restrictions on imports of some goods in an attempt to reduce spending after a sharp fall in energy earnings. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below