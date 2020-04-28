Algeria's annual inflation unchanged in March at 1.8%

ALGIERS, April 28 (Reuters) - Algeria’s annual inflation stood at 1.8% in March, unchanged from the previous month, as prices for most products stabilised, official data showed on Tuesday.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose by 1.2% in March, according to the National Statistics Bureau.

Prices for manufactured products rose 0.5% while the cost of services stagnated.

Algeria has been implementing restrictions on imports of some goods in an attempt to reduce spending after a sharp fall in energy earnings. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Jon Boyle)