ALGIERS, July 21 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Sonatrach has resumed liquefied natural gas (LNG)production from its Skikda plant after planned maintenance works, the state energy firm said on Tuesday.

Operations resumed five days ago, and the country’s output and exports were not affected during the maintenance as Sonatrach’s complex in Arzew increased production, Sonatrach said in a statement. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Mark Potter)