ALGIERS, June 20 (Reuters) - Algeria would like to see the oil price rise to up to $80 per barrel, its energy minister Mohamed Arkab said on the sidelines of a parliament session on Thursday in Algiers.

Oil prices stand currently at over $60 a barrel. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Susan Fenton)