ALGIERS, April 11 (Reuters) - At least 100 people were killed in a military plane crash in Algeria on Wednesday, local media said.

Local news website TSA said 105 people had died, quoting what it called provisional figures from the civil service.

A statement from the defence ministry confirming the crash gave no casualty toll. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed, Aidan Lewis and Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet)