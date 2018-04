ALGIERS, April 11 (Reuters) - An Algerian military plane crashed on Wednesday near Boufarik airport near the capital Algiers, killing several people, local media and a witness said.

The plane was carrying more than 100 military personnel, a local TV station said. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi and Hamid Ould Ahmed Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by John Stonestreet)