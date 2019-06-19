Algeria prosecutor refers ex-PM to supreme court over alleged corruption - statement

ALGIERS, June 19 (Reuters) - An Algerian prosecutor has referred former prime minister Ahmed Ouyahia, a current minister and two ex-ministers to the supreme court over corruption allegations, the Algiers public prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The measure is part of a series of anti-graft investigations since protests broke out earlier this year demanding the prosecution of people seen by demonstrators as corrupt and the removal of the ruling elite. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Toby Chopra)