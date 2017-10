ALGIERS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Algeria’s presidency has named Ahmed Ouyahia as prime minister, replacing Abdelmadjid Tebboune after just three months in the job, the president’s office said on Tuesday.

The statement from President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s office gave no reason for the change. Ouyahia, 65, has already served three terms as prime minister and most recently was serving as Bouteflika’s chief of staff. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)