Algeria court orders detention of businessman over alleged corruption - radio

ALGIERS, June 21 (Reuters) - A court in Algeria has ordered the detention of businessman Hassan Larbaoui over corruption allegations, state radio reported on Friday.

Larbaoui is director of a private company called Global Group, which runs a car assembly plant in eastern Algeria in a joint venture with South Korea’s Kia Motors.

Larbaoui’s legal representative was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

The Algiers court on Thursday referred ex-Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia and two former industry ministers, Youcef Yousfi and Mahdjoub Bedda, to the public prosecutor to be investigated for alleged involvement in the same case, state radio said. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Alexander Smith)