Algeria's Bouteflika names four new ministers and leaves energy minister in place

ALGIERS, April 4 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Wednesday named new ministers for tourism, trade, sports and parliamentary affairs, state news agency APS said, a year before presidential elections.

The cabinet reshuffle leaves Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni and Finance Minister Abderrahamane Rouia in place.

The changes come at a delicate time for the government, which is trying to adjust to a sharp fall in energy earnings that have put expansive public spending programmes at risk.

Bouteflika, 81, has been in power since 1999 but has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. He has not said whether he will stand in the 2019 elections. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi and Hamid Ould Ahmed Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)