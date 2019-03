DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Thousands of Algerians took to the streets of several cities demanding immediate political change, Reuters witnesses said, after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika decided not to seek a fifth term and a conference was convened to plan the country’s future.

In Bajaia workers began a strike that has paralysed operations at the city’s port, Ennahar TV reported. (Reporting By Algeria Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)