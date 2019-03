DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Algiers on Friday in the biggest demonstration since unrest began last month in the North African country, Reuters witnesses said.

Ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has decided not to run for a fifth term in office in the face of mass demonstrations, but the protesters are demanding urgent change. (Reporting By Algeria Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)