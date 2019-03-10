Algerian government plane lands in Geneva as Bouteflika to depart

GENEVA, March 10 (Reuters) - An Algerian government plane landed at Geneva’s Cointrin airport on Sunday after a source in Algiers said President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was expected to return home after two weeks in the Swiss city’s main hospital.

A Reuters witness saw the Gulfstream executive jet, the one which had brought him to Geneva on Feb. 24, touch down at the airport amid a heavy police presence. There was no immediate sign of any ambulance or cortege carrying the 82-year-old Bouteflika. (Reporting by Tom Miles and Marina Depetris; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)