GENEVA, March 10 (Reuters) - An Algerian government plane that was expected to fly President Abdelaziz Bouteflika back to Algiers took off from Geneva’s Cointrin airport on Sunday.

Bouteflika was expected to return to Algeria after two weeks in a Swiss hospital as he faces mass protests that threaten to end his 20-year rule.

