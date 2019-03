ALGIERS, March 10 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abddelaziz Bouteflika’s plane will take off in a few minutes from Geneva to take the leader home, Ennahar TV station said on Sunday.

Bouteflika, who faces mass protests in Algeria, had been treated in a Geneva hospital in the past two weeks. (Reporting by Dalia Nehme and Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Kevin Liffey Writing by Ulf Laessing)