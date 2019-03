ALGIERS, March 26 (Reuters) - Algeria’s army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah asked for the presidency to be vacated, Ennahar TV reported, saying the general considered the people’s demands are valid following a month of mass protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Based on the constitution the upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah will be be caretaker for at least 45 days, Ennahar TV station said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan, Writing by Ulf Laessing, Editing by William Maclean)