Algerian army to declare important resolutions soon - Ennahar TV

CAIRO, April 2 (Reuters) - Senior Algerian army officers have ended a meeting and will declare important resolutions soon, Ennahar TV said on Tuesday.

Army chief of staff, Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah, called on Saturday for the Constitutional Council to declare the country’s ailing 82-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika unfit to rule.

Tuesday’s meeting produced a consensus between the Chief of Staff and the armed forces regarding the situation, the privately owned TV station said.