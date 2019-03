ALGIERS, March 8 (Reuters) - Algerian security forces detained 195 people during mass protests on Friday, state television said, citing offences such such as looting as grounds for the arrests.

Tens of thousands packed the centre of the capital Algiers to capacity on Friday to challenge President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s 20-year-old rule. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali and Lamine Chikhi Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by Mark Heinrich)