Algeria's Bouteflika preparing to announce his resignation -Ennahar TV

CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is preparing to announce his resignation in accordance with article 102 of the constitution, Ennahar TV said on Sunday.

Under the article, a constitutional council can declare Bouteflika unfit for office or he can resign himself.

Bouteflika, who has faced more than a month of mass protests, might announce his resignation on Tuesday, the private station said, citing political sources. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Peter Cooney)