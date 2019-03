ALGIERS, March 12 (Reuters) - Veteran Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi will chair a conference on the country’s political future proposed by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bouteflika earlier abandoned plans to stand for a fifth term amid mass protests

The conference will include demonstrators’ representatives as well as participants from Algeria’s 1954-1962 independence war, the source said. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; editing by John Stonestreet)