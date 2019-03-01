Algerian protesters clash with police near presidential palace -witnesses

ALGIERS, March 1 (Reuters) - Algerian police fired tear gas at protesters who threw stones near the presidential palace in central Algiers, resulting in several wounded on both sides, witnesses said.

The clashes come towards the end of a protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid to stand for a fifth term in April elections.

Tens of thousands took part in protest marches in Algiers and other cities which began in the early afternoon after Friday prayers. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)