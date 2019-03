ALGIERS, March 11 (Reuters) - Algerian clerics told the minister of religious affairs on Monday to stop pressuring them to issue sermons in favour of the government.

“Leave us to do our job, do not interfere,” cleric Imam Djamel Ghoul, leader of an independent group of clerics, told reporters. (Reporting by Algeria Bureau, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Toby Chopra)