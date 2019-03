ALGIERS, March 26 (Reuters) - Algeria’s constitutional council is holding a special meeting after the country’s army chief called for the removal of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the private El Bilad TV said.

Earlier, army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah asked for the presidency to be vacated as he deems popular demands to be valid after a month of mass protests against Bouteflika, state media said. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, Nayera Abdallah and Ulf Laessing)