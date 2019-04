ALGIERS, April 29 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Finance Minister Mohamed Loukal appeared on Monday in an Algiers court as part of an investigation into suspected misuse of public funds, private channel Ennahar TV reported.

No specific charges have been filed against Loukal, a former central bank governor who was appointed as finance minister two months ago. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Toby Chopra)