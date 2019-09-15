Algeria to hold presidential election this year-interim president

ALGIERS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Algeria will hold a presidential election on Dec. 12, interim President Abdelkader Bensalah said in a televised speech on Sunday.

Weekly mass demonstrations forced veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign in April, leaving Algeria in constitutional limbo and facing a stand off between the protesters and the army-backed government. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed and Lamine Chikhi in Algiers, writing by Angus McDowall in Tunis; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)