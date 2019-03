ALGIERS, March 27 (Reuters) - Algeria’s ruling FLN party on Wednesday said it backed the army’s call for the constitutional removal of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in order to end weeks of protests against his 20-year rule.

“We announce our support for the initiative as a start to a constitutional plan that will allow us to protect our country from dangers,” the party said in a statement. (Reporting by Algiers bureau; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)