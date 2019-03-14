New Algerian PM says new government will be 'technocratic''

ALGIERS, March 14 (Reuters) - Algeria’s new prime minister, Noureddine Bedoui, said on Thursday he would form an inclusive and technocratic government that included young Algerians, who have been staging mass protests to push for quick political changes.

His promise at a news conference in Algiers comes after ailing President Abelaziz Bouteflika decided to not run for a fifth term in the face of mass demonstrations. Bedoui was appointed premier this week after Ahmed Ouyahia resigned. (Reporting by Algiers bureau Writing by Michael Georgy Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)