ALGIERS, March 11 (Reuters) - Algeria’s Justice Minister said judges should remain neutral, after over 1,000 judges said they would not oversee an election in April if President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stood.

Thousands of protesters have been demanding that Bouteflika step down after he announced plans to stand in the election. (Reporting by Algiers bureau Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet)