July 2, 2019 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Algerian parliament president Bouchareb resigns -Ennahar TV

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Algerian parliament president Moad Bouchareb quit on Tuesday, Ennahar TV said, after prolonged demands for his removal by protesters who saw him as a pillar of the ruling elite.

Bouchareb bowed out three months after longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned under pressure from sustained protests seeking root-and-branch reform and an end to systemic corruption and cronyism.

Authorities have postponed a presidential election previously planned for July 4 because of a lack of candidates, with no new date set for the vote. (Reporting by Lamine Chiki Editing by Mark Heinrich)

