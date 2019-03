ALGIERS, March 10 (Reuters) - Algeria’s ruling FLN party called on Sunday on all political sides to work together to end the political crisis, Ennahar TV said, following mass protests against Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s 20-year-rule.

It also wanted national reconciliation and to preserve Algeria’s security and stability, the station said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Dalia Nehme and Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)