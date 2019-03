ALGIERS, March 10 (Reuters) - A heavy security deployment has been reported between Algiers airport and the presidential residence in Zeralda, outside the capital, al-Arabiya Hadath TV said on Sunday.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is expected to return on Sunday after two weeks in a Swiss hospital as he faces mass protests that pose the biggest threat to his 20-year rule. (Reporting by Dalia Nehme and Michael Georgy; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)