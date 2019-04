Algiers, April 23 (Reuters) - Algeria’s interim president has sacked Abdelmoumene Ould Kaddour as CEO of state energy company Sonatrach, state TV reported on Tuesday.

Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah has appointed Sonatrach’s head of production and exploration, Rachid Hachichi, to replace Kaddour, state TV added

Kaddour was named Sonatrach CEO in March 2017.