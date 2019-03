ALGIERS, March 11 (Reuters) - Algeria’s biggest labour union UGTA said on Monday that change is necessary but must be peaceful in the country where tens of thousands of people have been demonstrating against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

“It is obvious that UGTA considers the need for change necessary but this should be built through wisdom and dialogue,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir)