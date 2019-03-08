Algeria halts train and metro services in capital ahead of protests

ALGIERS, March 8 (Reuters) - Algerian authorities halted train and metro services in the capital Algiers on Friday ahead of expected protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Reuters witnesses and residents said.

Mass protests now entering their third week have posed the biggest challenge to the ailing octogenarian president, who has ruled for 20 years and is standing again in a forthcoming election. (Reporting by Algiers bureau; writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by Michael Georgy and Kevin Liffey)