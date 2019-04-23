Energy
April 23, 2019 / 2:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Algeria’s army chief hails judiciary for anti-graft move

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, April 23 (Reuters) - Algeria’s army chief said on Monday he welcomed an anti-graft drive against figures close to former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Ennahar TV reported, a day after the authorities announced the arrest of five billionaires.

Bouteflika quit on April 2 after mass protests against his two-decade rule, in which protesters accused him of allowing widespread corruption in the Algerian political elite.

Army Chief Ahmed Gaid Salah played a role in Bouteflika’s resignation by calling for him to be removed from office, and has since called for a crackdown on corruption. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi and Hamid Ould Ahmed Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below