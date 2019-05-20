Energy
May 20, 2019

Algeria's army chief says elections are best way out of crisis

ALGIERS, May 20 (Reuters) - Elections are the best way to overcome Algeria’s political crisis and avoid a constitutional vacuum, the country’s army chief said on state television.

Lieutenant-General Ahmed Gaed Salah on Monday also urged speeding up the formation of a committee to supervise the election, without mentioning a date for the vote.

A presidential election has been scheduled for July 4, but a source said on Friday it might be postponed. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Maher Chmaytelli and Lamine Chikhi Writing by Ulf Laessing)

