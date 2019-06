ALGIERS, June 12 (Reuters) - Algeria’s former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia appeared in the country’s supreme court on Wednesday as part of an anti-graft investigation, private channel Ennahar TV reported.

Ouyahia is the latest figure to be investigated on corruption allegations since mass protests erupted more than three months ago demanding the departure of the ruling elite and the prosecution of people they see as corrupt. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Catherine Evans)