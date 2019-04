ALGIERS, April 9 (Reuters) - Algeria’s parliament appointed on Tuesday the upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah as interim president for the next 90 days following the resignation of Abdelaziz Bouteflika, a Reuters withness said.

Bensalah will run the country until new elections are held, according to the North African country’s constitution. (Reporting By Hamid Oul Ahmed, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)