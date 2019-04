(Fixes headline)

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Algeria’s interior ministry has issued licenses for 10 new political parties, Ennahar TV channel reported on Wednesday, after an interim president took office following the resignation of Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Algeria’s parliament appointed upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah as president. Bensalah said he will organise elections which are expected to be held within 90 days. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Catherine Evans)