Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 13, 2019 / 1:39 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-CORRECTED-Algerian police arrest partner of Germany’s VW over corruption allegations - state TV

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of company to SOVAC from SVAC)

ALGIERS, June 13 (Reuters) - Algerian police on Thursday arrested Mourad Eulmi, head of the private firm SOVAC, a partner of Germany’s Volkswagen AG, at a car assembly plant in the western province of Relizane over corruption allegations, state TV reported.

The arrest comes amid a series of anti-graft investigations since protests broke out this year seeking the removal of the ruling elite and the prosecution of people seen by demonstrators as corrupt. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below