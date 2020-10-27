Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Algeria's president enters specialised treatment unit, his condition is stable - statement

By Reuters Staff

CAIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Algeria’s president on Tuesday entered a specialised treatment unit at an army hospital, but his health condition is stable and does not cause any concern, a statement from the presidency said.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 75, had decided to put himself in isolation a few days ago after his top aides contracted COVID-19. It was not immediately clear if his admission to the hospital was linked to the coronavirus.

