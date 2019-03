Algerian protests leader rejects army proposal on Bouteflika

ALGIERS, March 27 (Reuters) - A leader of the Algerian protests rejected on Wednesday the army chief’s proposal to make a constitutional move against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, adding demonstrations will continue until the political system changes.

“The implementation of the article 102 (of the constitution) means that the symbols of the system will oversee the transition period and organise presidential elections,” Mustapha Bouchachi, a lawyer and activist, told Reuters.

“Protests will continue... Algerians’ demands include a change of the political system,” Bouchachi added. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Toby Chopra)