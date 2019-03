ALGIERS, March 22 (Reuters) - The number of protesters gathered in central Algiers to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika swiftly swelled into the thousands on Friday, a Reuters reporter on the scene said.

Crowds were growing even before Friday prayers had started after which even bigger numbers are expected to join to protest. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed and Michael Georgy Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by Peter Graff)