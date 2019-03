ALGIERS, March 27 (Reuters) - Algeria’s biggest union, the General Union of Algerian Workers (UGTA), said on Wednesday it supported the army call for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit.

“The UGTA welcomes and acknowledges the call of Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah .... to the application of Article 102 of the constitution,” said UGTA’s Secretary General, Abdelmadjid Sidi Said. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Andrew Heavens)