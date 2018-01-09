FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Market News
January 9, 2018 / 1:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Alibaba founder says to consider Hong Kong listing -SCMP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will consider a listing in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported the company’s founder Jack Ma as saying - remarks which follow the city’s decision to allow dual class share listings.

Ma was responding to an invitation by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to list in the city during a discussion at an event in Hong Kong.

“Alibaba will take this message. We will definitely consider Hong Kong’s market,” the newspaper quoted Ma as saying. “We hope we can further invest in Hong Kong and enhance our participation in the city’s economy,” he said.

Alibaba held its record $25 billion public float in New York in 2014 after Hong Kong, its favoured venue, refused to accept its governance structure where a self-selecting group of senior managers control the majority of board appointments.

But Hong Kong is now set to allow dual-class shares under rule changes to be proposed by the city’s stock exchange as it raises the stakes in its battle against New York for blockbuster Chinese initial public offerings (IPOs).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the city’s exchange operator, said in December that it had begun drafting specific rule changes that will be put up for a formal public consultation in the first three months of 2018.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.