HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Alibaba has exercised its full retail tranche, from 2.5% to 10%, in its Hong Kong secondary listing, thanks to oversubscription, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Earlier, three sources told Reuters the Chinese e-commerce giant would raise up to $12.9 billion in the listing. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Julie Zhu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Clarence Fernandez)