RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group as part of the Chinese firm’s push into new markets.

Following the investment, Lucy Peng, who currently serves as Lazada Group chairwoman, will take over the role of chief executive officer, replacing founder Max Bittner, who will become a senior advisor to Alibaba.

Alibaba has previously invested $2 billion in the Singapore-based firm, bringing its total investment to $4 billion. (Reporting by Cate Cadell Editing by Stephen Coates)