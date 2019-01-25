Alibaba to continue to invest aggressively - exec

HONG KONG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will continue to invest aggressively despite an uncertain business environment, a senior company executive said at a Reuters BreakingViews event on Friday.

Alibaba’s executive vice-chairman Joe Tsai struck an optimistic note about China and said people were over worried about the country’s economy, adding that Chinese consumers were still fundamentally very strong.

Comments from Tsai come at a time when China’s economy has seen growth plumb the lowest in nearly three decades amid faltering domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Sijia Jiang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)